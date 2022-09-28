The parents of a missing teenager in Somerset have shared more information about their son as the search for him continues into a second week.

Freddy has been missing from his home near Stolford in the Quantock Hills for more than a week. Searches have been taking place in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

In a statement, his parents say: “This is an appeal to Freddy, to anyone who has seen Freddy, or knows of his whereabouts to please make contact.”

“At 10am on Tuesday 20 September our son Freddy left our farm in Stolford, Somerset and has not returned home.”

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of our family, friends, neighbours, and people who until this happened, we had never met.”

“We would like to say to you all – thank you. Thank you for the valuable time you have given us, your support and your kindness.”

“Police, coastguard and search and rescue crews have been and continue to search extensively, but so far, despite all our best efforts, Freddy has still not been found.”

“Those who know Freddy speak so well of him and say what a likeable, lovely and insightful lad he is. We just wish that Freddy could hear these kind words too.”

“Freddy we miss you very much and want to know that you are safe and well.”

Freddy is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 and quote reference 5222227588.