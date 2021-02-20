Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents will be able to put their questions on local policing to Avon and Somerset Police during an online discussion.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens is inviting local people to submit their questions concerning policing and coronavirus for the Facebook Live session.

The PCC is encouraging local people to share their questions and concerns with her ahead of the webchat with Chief Constable Andy Marsh on Tuesday 23rd February at 12.30pm.

Submit your questions by tweeting the PCC at @AandSPCC or by sending the PCC a Facebook message at @AandSPCC.

The Facebook Live session will be available at @AandSPCC and the PCC’s website.