Police were called to a sudden death in Highbridge on Thursday evening (February 25th).

A spokesman says: “At approximately 7.30pm we were made aware of a sudden death of a man at a property in Morland Road, Highbridge.”

“At this time we do not believe the death to be suspicious. Enquiries will continue on behalf of the coroner.”

Several Police and paramedics were called to the scene following reports of the sad death of the man, who was aged in his 30s.