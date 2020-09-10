A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Highbridge in the early hours of Thursday morning (September 10th) where a motorbike was in flames.

The crew headed to Newtown Road in Highbridge just after 3am where the bike was alight.

A spokesman confirmed: “One fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea was sent to a report of a motorbike on fire.”

“On arrival crews confirmed that the vehicle was well alight. The motorbike was 100% damaged by fire and crews used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish it.”

The Police also attended and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information should call Police on 101.