Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to Highbridge in the early hours of Thursday morning (September 10th) where a motorbike was in flames.

The crew headed to Newtown Road in Highbridge just after 3am where the bike was alight.

A spokesman confirmed: “One fire appliance from Burnham-On-Sea was sent to a report of a motorbike on fire.”

“On arrival crews confirmed that the vehicle was well alight.  The motorbike was 100% damaged by fire and crews used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish it.”

The Police also attended and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information should call Police on 101.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page