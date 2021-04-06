Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak regarding an incident at a supermarket where a woman was verbally abused for not wearing a face mask.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, had a medical reason for not wearing a mask.

Police say the incident happened at Tesco in Ben Travers Way, Burnham-On-Sea, sometime between 6pm and 8pm on Monday 14th December.

They say the man in the image is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.

A spokesman adds: “We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who witnessed this incident, to contact us. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220282434.”