A popular Italian restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea is to get a major refurbishment costing over £100,000.

La Vela in Abingdon Street is temporarily closed while work is underway to give its facilities an uplift.

A La Vela spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are giving the restaurant a fresh new look for the new year.”

“There will be new furniture, a new kitchen and pizza oven, plus a new bar with new furnishings including carpets.”

“We look forward to seeing our customers again when the restaurant re-opens in February.”

It is the restaurant’s first major refurbishment since it opened in 2006 which Burnham-On-Sea.com reported at https://www.burnham-on-sea.com/news/pizza-21-04-06/

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman welcomed the news this week, adding that La Vela restaurant is a “much valued part of Burnham town centre which offers so many great places to eat and drink.”