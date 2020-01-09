An investigation is continuing into a serious incident at Brean’s Pontins holiday park last year when a ceiling heating duct crashed to the ground, leaving 18 people hurt.

Sedgemoor District Council, which is the enforcement and investigating authority, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week that its investigation into the incident, that occurred on February 20th 2019, could last several more months yet.

Emergency services were called to the holiday park after initial reports that a ceiling or wall had fallen inside the park’s ‘Fun Factory’ entertainment area.

They found a hearing duct had fallen from the ceiling onto several people. South Western Ambulance Service dealt with 18 patients, six of whom needed to go to hospital, and 12 of whom were treated and discharged at the scene.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The case is still continuing, and is still very much in the evidence collection stage.”

“Until we are past the evidence collection stage, which may be some months yet, we won’t be in a position to consider what our plans are as to going to court.”

The council is the enforcement and investigating authority for the premises, even though it is not a council-owned building.

Holidaymakers who use the Brean holiday park are taking a keen interest in the outcome of the investigation.

One regular user, who asked not to be named, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The investigation is taking far longer than many of us expected, but it’s reassuring to see that a proper, full investigation is being carried out to hopefully ensure that nothing like this happens again at Pontins Brean.”