Public invited to have their say on major West Somerset Lagoon plans

Residents in Somerset – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – are being invited to share their views on ambitious new plans for a 14‑mile tidal lagoon proposed off the West Somerset coast.

The West Somerset Lagoon Project, now entering public consultation, sets out a large‑scale renewable energy scheme featuring 125 underwater turbines capable of generating clean power for around two million homes.

The plans also include a range of new coastal facilities in Minehead, such as a promenade, viewing tower, visitor centre, marina, and improved walking and cycling routes.

The project team says the lagoon would harness the Bristol Channel’s exceptionally high tidal range, create thousands of jobs, and offer long‑term protection against coastal erosion.

The team behind the scheme — made up of specialists with more than 50 years’ experience in hydropower, marine engineering and master planning — is urging local people, businesses and community groups to take part in the consultation.

A spokesperson said the project is “an important opportunity to work together to create lasting benefits for our community,” adding that feedback from residents will help shape the final design and community benefits package.

The team is led by CEO Aidan Clegg, supported by experts including tidal range specialist Chris Binnie, offshore designer David Kerr, hydrodynamic expert Professor Roger Falconer, and architect Julia Barfield.

The lagoon proposal has already attracted interest from national and regional bodies. Supporters include Rachel Gilmour MP, plus Somerset Council, backing the scheme as part of its renewable energy ambitions, and Exmoor National Park Authority, which wants tidal energy developed in a way compatible with the park’s conservation aims. Further backing has also come from the Minehead and Coast Development Trust.

The proposed lagoon site sits outside designated conservation areas, and the project team says detailed studies will be carried out on birds, fish and habitats. Measures such as slower‑rotation turbines, acoustic deterrents and habitat creation are being explored.

Construction would take around five years, with most large components delivered by sea to minimise road disruption. Opportunities to upgrade local roads, including the A39, Quay Street, and the B3191, will also be examined.

How to take part

Residents are invited to complete the online survey. The consultation runs until Easter 2026, after which a summary report will be published. Further rounds of consultation will follow as the design develops.