Pupils at Highbridge's King Alfred School Academy celebrate great set of GCSE exam results

Students at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy are celebrating a great set of GCSE exam results today (Thursday, August 20th).

230 pupils at the school received their results, which have been graded using teacher assessments this year due to exams being cancelled in the Coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Nathan Jenkins told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am really pleased that the students have achieved the results they deserve using grades that have been awarded by the people who know them best – their teachers.”

He added: “The Government listened to students and teachers to set the grades – and our school has received a great set of results today.”

One student, Jack Taylor, told us on picking up his results: “I’m really pleased with my grades, which will enable me to go to Bridgwater College to study geography, music and physics with the aim of getting a geology degree in the future.”

Another student, Will Leader, added: “My grades were really good. I’m now looking forward to going into the sixth form here at King Alfred School to study four A-Levels.”