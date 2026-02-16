Residents call for new dog waste bins in Burnham-On-Sea

Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea are being asked to consider installing new dog waste bins in Steart Avenue and Maple Drive after concerns were raised by local residents.

A resident living in the road, pictured, says two nearby green areas are regularly used by dog walkers, yet no dog waste bins are available in the immediate area.

They say the nearest bin is on the seafront, which is too far for many elderly residents who only take their dogs on short walks.

In their request to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, the resident explained that while many owners act responsibly, not all do — and the lack of bins is contributing to ongoing issues on the green spaces.

They write: “These green areas are used regularly by dogs from our residential area and our road is also a walk‑through for others making their way to the seafront with their dogs.”

”The nearest dog waste bin is the seafront and most of the residents on our loop are elderly and only walk their dogs around the block, so don’t have access to a dog waste bin.”

They added that a bin on either of the Steart Avenue (pictured) green areas would be “the main area one is needed”, and suggested that a second bin near Maple Drive would also be beneficial.

Town councillors are expected to discuss the request at a meeting this week.