Bags more recycling is being collected across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbhridge area this week with the start of the new Recycle More service.

Crews are reporting a good response to the new Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) service, with a surge in materials being collected, especially plastics.

By the end of the week around 70,000 expanded recycling collections should have been completed and more than 23,000 new three-weekly rubbish collections.

With collection days changing for many, residents are being asked to check the calendar in their “Coming soon” leaflet.

Collection day information is also available online using the “My Collection Day” feature on the somersetwaste.gov.uk website. Calendars can be downloaded for printing or directly into laptop or mobile device calendars, providing helpful automatic reminders.

This Saturday, March 5th, crews will make around 5,000 one-off rubbish collections, ensuring that no-one has a gap of more than three weeks between rubbish collections.

If you are getting one of these collections it will be made clear on the cover of the “Coming soon” leaflet and on the calendar.

The Saturday working includes collections for some – but not all – households in Highbridge, Cannington, Cheddar, Shipham and West Huntspill. This is not a definitive list of locations so please check.

A small number of the new collections have taken place a day late this week as crews continue the catch up from the disruption of Storm Eunice, as well as getting used to new routes and materials, and dealing with fuel shortages. Staff will be working this Saturday to complete the catch up.

If you do not have your Bright Blue Bag or “Coming soon” leaflet, you can request a replacement using the form on somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more or call your district council.

“Residents are embracing the new service and we thank everyone for their support,” says Mickey Green, SWP Managing Director.

“As ever with a big change, not everything will work perfectly for everyone from day one but we will be working hard in the coming weeks to resolve any teething problems.”

Recycle More adds the following to weekly collections: plastic pots, tubs and trays; food and drink cartons, small household electrical items and batteries. With more being recycled, rubbish is collected every three weeks instead of every two.

Recycle More also brings improvements to recycling for homes with shared or communal collections, for example blocks of flats and homes of multiple occupancy. These improvements are scheduled for late June or early July and what is possible will depend on space and access at each site.