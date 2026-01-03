School pupils to cycle from Apex Park to Brean Down on fundraising challenge

A group of determined local school pupils are preparing to take on an ambitious challenge on Sunday (January 4th) — cycling around 7.7 miles across the sand from Apex Park in Highbridge, along Burnham-On-Sea seafront and all the way to Brean Down.

The children from Mark First School are taking on the coastal route to support their Headteacher, Mr Laken, who is leading a fundraising mission to buy new iPads and Chromebooks for the school.

“The upgraded technology will help enrich lessons and open up new learning opportunities for pupils across the school,” says a spokesperson.

The idea for the challenge came after Mr Laken completed his own impressive feat on Sunday 21st December, swimming the equivalent distance of the English Channel.

He then invited the children to collectively run, cycle or swim the same distance — and they jumped at the chance.

“The pupils have shown huge enthusiasm and determination, with the challenge giving them the chance to push themselves physically while working together as a team.”

Every sponsorship donation will help motivate the children as they take on the sandy stretch between Burnham and Brean, while also making a lasting difference to their education.

The school has thanked everyone who has already offered support and encouragement, adding that the community’s backing means a great deal to the young cyclists as they prepare for their big ride.

Click here to see the fundraising page.