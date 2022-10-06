Detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager who’s been missing from his Somerset home for more than two weeks have made a new appeal for information as they search parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Freddy, 17, left the family farm in Stolford at 10am on Tuesday 20th September and has not been seen since.

Since he went missing, land searches have been carried out across the area using a helicopter, drones, specialist search dogs and rescue hovercraft.

More than 100 police officers and staff have been involved in the search to find the teenager with the support of other agencies including Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards, BARB Search and Rescue and the RNLI.

Stert Island and the River Parrett estuary to Combwich have been searched over the past week.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Greaves says: “We are doing everything we can to find Freddy and are keeping his family fully updated.”

“I know they are extremely grateful for all the support shown by members of the public and have been overwhelmed by the efforts many people have gone to to look for Freddy.”

“We have not given up hope and we continue to search the local area for Freddy or for signs of him.”

“He’s a fit and healthy young man who is more than capable of looking after himself but it’s been more than two weeks now since anyone has seen or heard from him and we’re concerned for his welfare.”

“I’d like to thank those who have already contacted us and ask anyone who thinks they might have information who has not yet picked up the phone or gone online to not hesitate to get in touch.”

“Were you in the Stolford area two weeks ago Tuesday (20 September)? Did you see Freddy? If so, where was he and which way did he go?”

“Have you been in the area since and seen him, or signs of anyone sleeping rough?”

DCI Greaves added: “Freddy didn’t take his phone with him when he left and there’s very little CCTV in the area which makes locating him a significant task.”

“If you live in the local area, please check any outbuildings you may have for him or for signs of him.”

“He’s 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and when he went missing, he was only wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.”

“If you’ve noticed any food or clothes missing, please let us know – any information, no matter how small you think it might be, could be the missing piece we need to locate him.”

If you see Freddy, call 999 immediately and provide the call handler with the reference number 5222227588. If you have information about where he might be call 101 quoting the same reference.