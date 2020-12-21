Somerset has seen another hike in the Covid-19 infection rate according to the latest official figures.

The rolling seven-day figures show an increase in all four districts in the county council area.

There were 238 new confirmed cases in a week in South Somerset, where the infection rate has risen to 141.4 per 100,000 of population (up from the previous 140.2).

Sedgemoor – including Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – had 186 new confirmed cases at a rate of 151 per 100,000 (which is up from 144.5).

The sharpest increase was in Somerset West and Taunton, where there were 223 positive tests over seven days, giving an infection rate of 143.8 per 100,000 (up from 133.4). Mendip’s 161 positive tests over seven days give it an infection rate of 139.3 per 100,000 (up from 136.7).

The latest official figures show there was a total of 103 positive tests in 24 hours, giving an overall total of 7,212 confirmed cases in the Somerset county council area.

There were 33 positive tests in South Somerset in a day, which takes the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 2,080. There were 37 new confirmed cases in West Somerset (for a total of 1,960); 20 in Sedgemoor (for a total of 1,938); and 13 in Mendip (total 1,234).