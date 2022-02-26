A new group called Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club will meet at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Sunday 6th March.

With a theme of ‘Signs of Spring’, the session between 2-4pm will involve looking around the wooded area searching for signs of Spring and having a go at making a bird’s nest to take home.

“The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and will meet once a month, usually on the second Sunday of each month,” says a spokesman.

“The groups are for children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have lots of fun taking part in practical nature activities.”

“Children must attend with an adult who can stay for the whole session. Our Wildlife Watch Groups are organised by volunteer leaders who know about the local places and wildlife and are passionate about getting young people outside, exploring and having fun.”

“They generally work with their young members and local experts to organise all kinds of wildlife and environmental activities.”

To take part, families need to register their interest on apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event. A charge to cover drinks and materials will be £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

The next session will be on 10 April when ‘The Wonders of Willow’ will be the theme at Apex Park.