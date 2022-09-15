Tickets have gone on sale for West Huntspill Players’ next comedy performance, ‘The Game’s Afoot’, which is set to take place next month.

The hilarious play will be held from 26th October at West Huntspill’s Balliol Hall in Church Road.

“West Huntspill Players are pleased to announce that they will be performing a murderously funny whodunit “The Game’s Afoot” or ‘Holmes for the Holidays’ by Ken Ludwig on October 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th,” says director June Jenkins.

“It will be held at the Balliol Hall, starting at 7.45pm with doors opening at 7pm. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Ticket prices are £8 on all nights. To book tickets online, follow the tickets link on the website at www.westhuntspillplayers. org.uk