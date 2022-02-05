A motorist was taken to hospital after being released from a car following a two-vehicle crash in the village of Mark on Friday evening (February 4th).

Fire crews from Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Glastonbury were called to the scene shortly after 7pm at the crossroads between Southwick Road and Tile House Road.

“We responded to a report of a 2 vehicle road traffic collision. Three fire engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent,” says a spokesman.

“On arrival crews confirmed that this was a 2 vehicle collision, with one vehicle on its side, with the driver trapped.”

“Crews released the casualty using hydraulic cutting equipment and a winch.”

“The casualty was then conveyed to hospital via ambulance.”