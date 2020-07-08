The M5 motorway is closed in both directions at Burnham-On-Sea due to a power line fire that has left hanging over both carriageways this evening (Wednesday).

Highways England closed the motorway shortly before 7pm due to the incident, between junction 23 for Bridgwater and junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

Our video from the scene shows the smoking power line with emergency services in attendance.

A Highways England spokesman said the closure is “due to a fallen power cable across the carriageway with the estimated time to re-open being 6-8 hours.”

Western Power Distribution told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our staff are on scene and will be repairing it tonight – the fire has caused the lines to drop lower than usual over the motorway.”

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater are on also on scene. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or to use the A38 diversion route which is busy with extra traffic.



