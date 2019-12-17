Burnham-On-Sea fans of world-renowned violinist André Rieu will be able to join in the celebrations for his 70th birthday next year by attending a special screening at the town’s Ritz Cinema.

The big screen performance will feature a collection of his best music from his spectacular live shows across the world, as well as reminiscing with Classic FM presenter Charlotte Hawkins about his life and long career.

Alongside his Johann Strauss Orchestra, André will be performing his most notable pieces from the most stunning locations around the world.

Watch André Rieu at The Ritz Cinema in Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday, January 4th at 7pm or Sunday, January 5th at 2.30pn. To find out more, see here.

Pictured: André Rieu in action, who will be celebrated at the Burnham screening in January 2020 (photos Karl-Heinz Meurer)

