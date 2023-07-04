Work to upgrade two blocks of public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea is underway this week by Somerset Council.

The public loos at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park are being demolished to make way for new modern facilities in their place.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Residents and visitors to Burnham-On-Sea will be pleased to hear that the Public Conveniences at Crosses Penn and Oxford Street are being refurbished.”

“The current facilities are both of a prefabricated construction which were installed in 1994. The buildings now have come to the end of their useful life and are in poor condition.”

She adds: “The buildings are being removed and replaced with new buildings which will have the latest in climate-friendly and energy efficient features such as LED lights.”

The project has been pushed forward by local councillors Cllr Mike Facey, Cllr Mark Healey and former councillor Phil Harvey, who welcomed the “long-awaited start of the work.”

A separate project to refurbish Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront public toilets was completed last year and that block is not being altered as part of this new work.