Tools worth £1,000 have been stolen from a car in an early morning ‘smash and grab’ theft in Burnham-On-Sea – the latest in a series of similar incidents.

Jason Haskins’ vehicle, pictured here, was broken into at 3am on Sunday morning (March 22nd) in Sutherland Avenue.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The car was broken into at about 3am. Our neighbours stirred but no-one saw them unloading the car.”

“They smashed the back window and must have carried them down the road to a vehicle as there was glass from the car all down the pavement to the end of the road.”

“A neighbour woke us up at 7am to tell us the car had been broken into and then we told him there were tools in the back. We have now had to try and get the basics to continue working.”

“I’m a self employed dry liner so rely on tools for my livelihood.”

All the tools are marked with his name and are Dewalt branded

“We have taken out tool and overnight insurance and have moved the tools away overnight.”

“I urge any other workman who leaves their tools in their car to get overnight theft insurance.”

“It’s common knowledge to not leave them but sometimes you chance it because its just so much to keep moving.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 5220067066.