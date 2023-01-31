Parkwood Leisure is looking to train and recruit up to 12 new swimming teachers at Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre to expand its offering to the local community.

The Institute of Swimming has launched a Swimming Teachers’ Academy with Parkwood Leisure in a bid to increase its swimming teacher workforce and provide more opportunities to local people to learn how to swim.

Parkwood Leisure took over Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy is October 2021.

The Academy will offer local people the chance to retrain and embark on a career as a swimming teacher for just £79 – a fraction of the usual £1,000 cost. There are no educational requirements for applying, nor do you have to be an ‘expert’ swimmer.

Being a swimming teacher offers flexible hours that might suit someone who is looking for additional income, students and the retired. The key hours of work are in the afternoon from 3.30pm-6pm and at the weekends. Once fully qualified, the hourly rate is up to £15.23.

The Academy hopes to address the stark warning from the national governing body, Swim England, that half a million children in England are currently missing out on learning to swim due to staff shortages.

Ally Zell, Head of Aquatics and Sport at Parkwood Leisure, says: “We understand the importance of learning to swim and the vital life skill this provides to everyone of all ages, especially living in the coastal towns that we do, and are committed to increasing our aquatics offer within North Somerset.”

“Just 12 extra swimming teachers would enable us to teach an additional 800 children each week, which would have a real-life impact for our local communities and the safety of our children near water.”

“We have enhanced our existing programme by introducing additional water safety elements to our lessons, based on recommendations by the World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Lifesaving Society.”

“Our programme will focus on not just teaching children to swim, but also giving them the knowledge, skills and abilities they need in order to survive in all bodies of water. We have integrated these outcomes into three main categories; Swim Safer, Swim Smarter and Swim Stronger. We also adapt these outcomes into our School Swimming Programme, which we provide to 23 local schools.”

“By offering funded training opportunities through the recruitment academy, we aim to find passionate people who wish to embrace a career in swimming teaching. It is our vision to be the swim school of choice for every parent looking for fun, inspiring and safety-focused swimming lessons for their children and our swimming instructors are integral to us achieving this.”

Rebecca Cox, Managing Director at the Institute of Swimming, adds: “Teaching swimming is a very rewarding career, with flexible hours, that might suit someone who wants to supplement their existing income or to work around their caring or studying responsibilities.”

“Swim England’s data shows 96 per cent of UK swimming teachers love their job and love giving back to the community to support children in developing an essential life skill. Further data shows that more than half of swim teachers have previously held different careers, and they are even more likely to agree that being on poolside gives them happiness, fulfilment and a good work/life balance.”

The Academy gives people the chance to become a swimming teacher for just £79 and takes them through the Swim England Level One Swimming Assistant (Teaching) Course and Level Two Teaching Swimming Qualification, as well as 20 hours of voluntary pool-side work experience.

In addition to the training, applicants will also receive a one year membership to the Institute of Swimming and access to the online Introduction to Swimming Strokes – Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Anyone interested should complete an online form by the closing date, 23rd February 2023. To find out more or fill in the application form by clicking here.