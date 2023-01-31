A Brent Knoll restaurant’s barista has been named as one of the region’s top coffee makers at an awards ceremony.

Aaron Dyte took part in the Blue Diamond Barista of the Year competition in partnership with Beanworks.

The southern heat saw Aaron compete against some of the best Baristas in the region, producing high quality drinks to specification against the clock.

Aaron has been working in the restaurant at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll for seven years and has recently been promoted to Head Barista.

He says: “Despite arriving at the competition pretty nervous, once I started doing what I love and making coffee, I soon felt more at ease and quite enjoyed the experience.”

“I’m really proud to have been awarded 3rd place in a competition with great contenders.”

Aaron’s manager, Carrie Parkhouse, added: “I’m super proud of Aaron. He goes above and beyond for our customers and ensures high standards all round.”

“For Aaron it’s not just about making coffee, it’s about producing a beautiful piece of art in a cup.”