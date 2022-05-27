Somerset County Council is working with schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area to provide food vouchers to families eligible for Free School Meals to combat holiday hunger over the Jubilee half-term.

Somerset is using approximately £150,000 from the Government’s Household Support Fund to fund food vouchers for children eligible for Free School Meals over the Jubilee half term.

The allocation for this half-term provides vouchers worth £10 per pupil for the week.

Families who are in urgent need will also be able to access the Household Support Fund through their school.

Cllr Tessa Munt, Somerset County Council Lead Executive Member for Children and Families, said: “Somerset County Council is pleased to be able to provide this support for families over the half term break.”

“Children’s education is really important to their future health and being able to eat well is a proven factor in learning and getting great results.”