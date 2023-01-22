160 runners braved icy conditions to take part in a torch-lit night run on Brean Down on Saturday night (January 21st).

The 5km and 10km runs, called ‘Storm The Fort’, were organised as part of a series of ‘dark skies’ night runs taking place across the south west this winter.

The runners set off with head torches from outside the Brean Down Cove cafe and then jogged along to the wartime fort at the end of Brean Down before returning.

“We were delighted to have around 160 runners taking part across the two runs, which was up on our event a year ago despite the bitter weather,” a spokesman for the organisers Channel Events told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Our ‘Dark Skies’ night running series sees seven events taking place from Brean Down to Baggy Point in North Devon.”

Among those taking part were a team of local runners from Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club.