A busy road through Highbridge was closed during the early hours of Saturday (January 21st) following a crash.

The A38 Main Road was closed at around 2am after a car being driven from the direction of Bridgwater to Highbridge crashed into a fence and then collided with a parked Honda car.

The driver of the silver vehicle was the only person at the scene and local residents said he was treated by paramedics.

Both cars were severely damaged. Burnham-On-Sea Police are investigating the incident and are keen to talk to anyone with information on 101.

Pictured: The scene of Saturday’s crash in Highbridge (photos contributed)