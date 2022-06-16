Community groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area have shared a £20,000 windfall this week, as Sedgemoor District Council announced its latest grants.

The Friends of Apex Park Improvement Group have beem awarded £2,500 to help with the costs of putting on the annual PlayDay childrens event on August 3rd. Playday is the national day for play across the country and Apex Park Play Day is one of the largest venues for the event in the country. As well as a celebration of children’s right to play, Playday is a campaign that highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

The Avenue Lawn Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has been awarded £2,400. This will help with establishing opportunities for children to receive Tennis Coaching at school within curriculum time.

In Charley’s Memory has been awarded £2,000. The charity offer face to face, one to one mental health counselling for young people aged 11 to 25 in the area. Along with unlimited counselling sessions for young people facing mental health challenges we also run drop-in clinics offering support and guidance for mental health in the region.

West Huntspill Parish Council has received £3,903.20 from RLT3 monies (outdoor sites for sport) to create a disabled toilet and ramp fit for purpose in their existing sports pavilion. This will enable disabled access to make the area more inclusive for all to enjoy.

The Axbridge Pageant Trust was awarded £2,500 towards costs. The Pageant takes place every ten years. Stated in 1967 as a way of celebrating the opening of the Axbridge bypass, that cleared the traffic congestion from the town, the Axbridge Pageant 2022 is an arts, heritage and culture event involving live performance, music and storytelling. It takes place in August 2022.

Down to Earth was awarded £2,500. It is an organisation set up in 2011 to facilitate the improvement of mental health and wellbeing in the community through creative expression and through contact with the natural world.

Wembdon Village Hall and Playing Fields Trust was awarded £2,500 in respect of the Wembdon Community Youth Project. The money will help convert and refurbishing an unfinished upstairs space at Wembdon Village Hall to provide a warm, dry and safe space where youngsters would eventually be able to meet their friends and learn to interact again, socially face to face.