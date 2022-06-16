Hinkley Point C’s Delivery Director, Nigel Cann, has this week given a behind-the-scenes update on the “great progress” in building the new nuclear plant near Burnham-On-Sea.

In the video footage – shown below – he gives an update on how the project has progressed over the last six months as it moves into new phases of construction.

He says that work has accelerated following the easing of the pandemic, with around 8,000 people now working on site.

The skyline of the site has changed drastically, with the first reactor building now standing at 34 metres tall.

Miles of pipes and cables are being installed across the project, as part of the power station’s electrical fit out.

This summer, 5,000 tonne intake heads will be placed onto the seabed of the Bristol Channel, ready to be connected to the cooling water system.

The structures will be lowered into place by two of the largest marine cranes in the world, operating from barges bigger than a football pitch.

The nuclear power station will generate reliable, low-carbon electricity for 6 million homes and will work alongside wind and solar in place of fossil fuels.