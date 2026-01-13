PHOTOS: Second nuclear reactor for Hinkley Point C glides past Burnham-On-Sea on barge

The second nuclear reactor for Hinkley Point C has arrived, marking another significant step forward in the construction of Britain’s newest nuclear power station, which is scheduled to open in 2031.

EDF confirmed that the site now has its second reactor pressure vessel — a high‑strength steel cylinder weighing 500 tonnes and measuring 13 metres in length. The first reactor arrived in 2023 and is already installed and welded into place on Unit 1.

The newly delivered reactor began its journey in France before being shipped to Avonmouth Docks in Bristol.

It was then transported by barge past Burnham-On-Sea to Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett, followed by a six‑hour road journey covering the final four miles to the construction site.

The pressure vessels will sit at the heart of Units 1 and 2, harnessing nuclear fission to generate heat and steam for the world’s largest turbines. Once operational, each reactor will produce enough electricity to power around three million homes continuously.

EDF described the arrival of the second reactor as a major moment for the project. Freight and marine area manager Claire Warner‑Blackman said months of planning had gone into the delivery.

She added that ensuring the safe arrival of the reactor was vital, calling the operation a “complex” effort involving “exceptional teamwork”.

With Unit 1 now fully welded into position, work there has moved on to installing pipes, cables and equipment. Unit 2 remains focused on completing its buildings following last year’s successful dome lift.

Construction activity at Hinkley Point C is expected to reach its peak over the next 18 months, with around 15,000 workers on site.

The overall cost of the project has risen to £46bn, up from the original £18bn estimate in 2017.