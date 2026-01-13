Burnham-On-Sea pub customers donate scores of toys to support local charity

Generous customers at a Burnham-On-Sea pub have donated scores of children’s toys to support the town’s Children’s Society shop as it prepares to move into a larger premises next month.

Throughout December, customers and staff at Greene King’s Rosewood Hungry Horse pub rallied together to collect new toys and games to help local families.

The annual collection, coordinated by manager Jamie Hutton, had the support of Burnham’s Mayor Mike Facey who proposed the charity after reading about the Burnham shop’s upcoming expansion ahead of its February reopening.

Jamie says: “Although the pub runs a toy appeal every year, this collection has been particularly strong and we thank our customers for their generous support.”

Representatives from The Children’s Society in Burnham visited the pub on Monday (January 12th) to receive the donations. Shop manager Maxine Harvey, along with team members Tess Norell, Mandy Henefer and Sally Smith, said they were “thrilled” by the community’s response.

Maxine says the charity is “hugely grateful” for the support, and thanked the pub, customers and the Mayor, adding that her team is looking forward to welcoming customers into their bigger, newly refurbished shop in the High Street when it opens in February.

The Children’s Society continues to rely on community fundraising and donations to support its work helping vulnerable children and young people across the UK.