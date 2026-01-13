Burnham and Highbridge Karate Club celebrates two members achieving 4th Dan Black Belts

Two long‑standing members of the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Karate Club have achieved one of the highest milestones in their martial arts journey after being awarded their 4th Dan Black Belt grades.

Daniel Smith and Andy Constance, both well‑known faces at the club, received their new grades following years of dedication to the area’s longest‑running martial arts organisation.

Dan began training at the club when he was just five years old, while Andy now plays a key role in helping to teach junior members.

The club says the achievements reflect the commitment and spirit that have kept it thriving for decades.

Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club is now inviting new members — both adults and children — to give karate a try, with the first two lessons offered free of charge.

Anyone interested can contact Nick Smith, 8th Dan, on 07971 679455 or email bhkc1979@gmail.com for more information.