Burnham-On-Sea charity shop to expand into neighbouring premises

A Burnham-On-Sea charity shop in the town centre is set to expand after announcing plans to take over an empty premises next door.

The Children’s Society shop at 53 High Street will temporarily close for around a month while work takes place to merge its current store with the former restaurant unit beside it.

In a statement, the charity says: “We’re expanding! We would like to inform you that our last day of trading will be Saturday 10th January, as we will be closing for approximately 4–5 weeks while we carry out an exciting refit.”

The shop has also announced that Thursday 8th January will be the final day it can accept donations before the temporary closure.

The team added: “Thank you so much for your continued support — we can’t wait to welcome you back soon with our new and improved space.”

The expansion will create a larger retail area for the charity, which raises funds to support vulnerable children and young people across the UK.