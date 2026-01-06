Burnham-On-Sea’s Love Lane to close nightly for major pedestrian crossing refurbishment

Somerset Highways has announced a series of overnight road closures on Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea while major refurbishment work is carried out on a pedestrian crossing.

The work is scheduled to start on 12th January 2026 and continue until 20th February 2026, taking place nightly between 6pm and 6am. A total of 39 nights of closures are planned.

A Somerset Highways spokesperson said the team will “do the utmost to minimise disruption where possible.”

They add that the improvements are necessary to ensure the crossing remains safe and reliable for pedestrians.

An official diversion route will be in place during the nightly closure periods to keep traffic moving.