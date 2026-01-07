5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 08, 2026
Environment Agency releases nearly 7,000 fish into West Country waters
News

Environment Agency releases nearly 7,000 fish into West Country waters

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Thousands of fish have been added to rivers, lakes and ponds across the West Country as part of the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme.

A total of 6,750 coarse fish have been introduced into waterways in Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire, providing a boost to fisheries affected by environmental pressures over the past year.

The fish — including barbel, dace, rudd, roach, bream, tench and crucians — were all reared at the agency’s Calverton Fish Farm near Nottingham.

The restocking is funded entirely through rod licence income, ensuring that money from anglers is reinvested directly into improving local fisheries.

Jim Flory of the Environment Agency said: “Anglers are better known for catching fish but it wouldn’t be possible to put fresh fish back into the places they are needed without the income from their rod licences.”

“Giving back fish is good for the environment and everyone and everything reliant on it.”

Fresh fish are introduced for a range of reasons, including disease, pollution, high temperatures and low water flows — issues that affected many areas during last summer’s dry conditions.

December and January are considered the ideal months for restocking due to cooler water temperatures and the approach of spring spawning.

More information about rod licences can be found at:
https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence

