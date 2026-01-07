Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea war veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

A well‑known Burnham-On-Sea war veteran and long‑standing community volunteer is celebrating his 100th birthday today (Wednesday, January 7th).

Tony Winterburn served in the Merchant Navy during the Second World War, taking part in the perilous Arctic Convoys of 1943 that transported vital aid to Russia.

The missions were among the most dangerous of the war, with crews facing extreme cold, treacherous seas and enemy attack.

Tony is marking his big milestone birthday today surrounded by friends and family in Burnham-On-Sea.

His bravery has been recognised several times over the years. He received an Arctic Star from the Government, and in 2007 he was presented with a Burnham and Highbridge Civic Award for his service and dedication to the community.

Last year, Tony was contacted by the Russian Embassy regarding a new commemorative medal issued ahead of the anniversary of VE Day. The medal marks “The 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941–1945.”

Alongside his wartime service, Tony has been a familiar face in the local community for decades. He was a Radio Officer at Highbridge Radio Station for many years and has also volunteered with local groups, including BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, where his support and enthusiasm have been greatly valued.

Tony’s family say he remains proud of both his wartime service and his many years helping local organisations.