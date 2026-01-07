Over 700 entries already in as Highbridge Festival of the Arts deadline approaches

Organisers of the 2026 Highbridge Festival of The Arts are urging local performers to submit their entries soon as preparations step up for the popular annual event.

The festival, which returns in March, has already received over 700 entries, with volunteers currently processing submissions across its many categories. Entries for the Dance Section have now closed, with five full days of competition being planned.

The deadline for the Speech & Drama and Music sections is 16th January, and organisers are advising anyone wishing to take part to complete their entry forms as soon as possible.

The festival has already welcomed entries from five schools, and organisers hope that with pupils returning to classrooms this week, more schools will take the opportunity to get involved.

Anyone interested in taking part—either individually or as part of a group—is encouraged to visit the festival website at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk for full details and online entry forms.

This year also sees the introduction of new ‘Open Mic’ sessions for poetry and music, offering an additional platform for performers of all ages. Further information about these sessions is available on the website.

Festival Chairman Mary Lawrence told Burnham-On-Sea.com the event remains a highlight of the local arts calendar.

“The festival is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to share their interest and passion for the performing arts, either by taking part in the many and varied classes listed in our syllabuses or by joining the audience.”

“Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are very lucky to have this annual event so close to home – please come and join us in March and enjoy twelve days of performances.”