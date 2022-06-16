A Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club swimmer has broken a record set in the 1980s – and been presented with a certificate by the former record holder.

Tyger Talbot broke the Boys 13/u 50m Butterfly record at a Severnside Open Meet held at Hutton Moor. The record had stood since 1981

Mark Podbury, now the Head Coach, invited the previous record holder, Peter Nicholson, to the club’s latest training session on Tuesday to present Tyger with a certificate of his achievement.

Peter also presented Tyger with a voucher to congratulate him and show there are no hard feelings.

Peter swam with the club in the 1980s when Mark’s Dad, Ron Podbury, was then Head Coach and still holds the 10/u 25m Backstroke record.

Tyger’s time of 31.30 beat Peter’s time of 32.17.

“Tyger’s time is currently the best short course time in Somerset and second in the South West Region, a great achievement!” said Mark.

“Tyger’s success only demonstrates how strong the club continues to be, in challenging our swimmers to achieve their best and strive to break these records which have stood for many years.”

“We have a strong community atmosphere in the club and all celebrate these successes. Well done Tyger and thank you Peter.”