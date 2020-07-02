A £25,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to help a Highbridge woman pay for vital treatment to help prolong her life.

A crowdfunding page has been launched by friends of Vicky Bishop, who is battling several brain tumours and needs private treatment.

Vicky, 35, lives in Highbridge with her husband Stephen and four children.

On the fundraising page, whcih has already raised over £2,500, friend Sara Wright says: “Vicky lights up any room she is in and she is always without a doubt the first to help any single person she can. She is the backbone to her family. Her constant giving and putting others first is second to none.”

Last summer Vicky became unwell and was sadly diagnoised with brain tumours.

“After months of treatment from the NHS in May this year they have said Vicky is no longer eligible for further NHS treatment.”

“Private health care is the only way forward now. And as we all know that isn’t cheap. A scan alone is around £1,200-£1,500.”

“We have decided to raise money for the treatment for Vicky ourselves. She has been told to go private to allow herself the best opportunity to spend more time with her loved ones, and the cost is still unknown.”

“There is not enough time for an appeal. We need to start this immediately as Vicky is becoming weaker each day but has the most unbelievable amount of fight still in her.”

“Vicky is a well known, happy, most caring loved person. She deserves so much more in life, her life should not be stopping now. Her husband and children need her.”

“If you feel you would like to donate to help Vicky fund further treatment then that would be greatly appreciated.”

The fundraising page can be accessed here.