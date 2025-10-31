£3.3m rollout of full fibre broadband network completed in Burnham-On-Sea

More than 11,000 homes and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding areas can now upgrade to Full Fibre broadband — but fewer than half have made the switch, according to Openreach.

The telecoms provider has invested £3.3 million in the rollout of the new Full Fibre network across the town, reaching around 80% of properties. However, uptake remains low, with thousands of residents still using older, slower connections.

Openreach says the new technology offers faster and more reliable internet, capable of supporting multiple devices at gigabit speeds — ideal for streaming, gaming, video calls and running online businesses.

Martin Williams, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Somerset, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. But upgrades don’t happen automatically — people need to order it to take advantage of the technology.”

Residents can check if their property is eligible for an upgrade by visiting Openreach’s Full Fibre checker.

The company says its network now reaches over 20 million properties nationwide, with plans to extend this to 25 million by 2026, and potentially 30 million by 2030.