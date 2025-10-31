PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club puts finishing touches to new cart

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are making the final finishing touches to their new cart ahead of the start of the carnival season this weekend.

Excitement is growing for the club’s members as they prepare to unveil this year’s entry, which is called ‘Jewels of Arabia’.

The cart will appear at the first procession of the season, Bridgwater Carnival, on Saturday 1st November before appearing at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday 3rd November, which starts at 7.30pm.

The club’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a hive of activity, but it’s progressing well. We’re on the final push and working around the clock to get it finished. There’s great teamwork and a lot of excitement this year.”

Over 40 members have been involved in building the cart, with 23 children set to perform on board.

Leading the team is 20-year-old Jack Britton, who has grown up performing with the club and is now believed to be the youngest cart captain on the Somerset carnival circuit.

Four generations of the Nicholson family are also part of the build team, with Damien Nicholson creating and spray-painting many of the cart’s characters.

The club has thanked its sponsors and supporters for their continued backing and encourages readers to support their efforts via their online fundraising page.

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival promises to be a spectacular evening, and Hillview’s latest entry is sure to get cheers along the route.