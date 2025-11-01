10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 01, 2025
Magical Christmas Show set to bring festive cheer to Burnham's Princess Theatre
News

Magical Christmas Show set to bring festive cheer to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A festive evening of magic, music and merriment is set to delight audiences at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this December as it hosts A Very Merry Magical Christmas.

The special event will take place on Wednesday 10th December, promising a heartwarming celebration of the season with live entertainment, delicious food, and a sprinkle of holiday magic.

Local Malcolm the Magician will kick off the evening with an enchanting performance sure to captivate guests of all ages.

Following the magic, Tim Champ, a well-known local musician, will lead a Christmas-themed sing-a-long featuring beloved seasonal classics, inviting the audience to join in the festive fun.

A festive buffet will be served, offering a selection of traditional Christmas treats, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Adding to the excitement, all attendees will be entered into a free festive raffle with a chance to win a seasonal prize.

Tickets are priced at £15 for under 65s and £8.50 for over 65s, available now from The Princess Theatre website.

Organisers say the event is ideal for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit with a magical evening of community cheer.

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea's Hillview Carnival Club puts finishing touches to new cart
Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate success at regional competition

