Magical Christmas Show set to bring festive cheer to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

A festive evening of magic, music and merriment is set to delight audiences at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this December as it hosts A Very Merry Magical Christmas.

The special event will take place on Wednesday 10th December, promising a heartwarming celebration of the season with live entertainment, delicious food, and a sprinkle of holiday magic.

Local Malcolm the Magician will kick off the evening with an enchanting performance sure to captivate guests of all ages.

Following the magic, Tim Champ, a well-known local musician, will lead a Christmas-themed sing-a-long featuring beloved seasonal classics, inviting the audience to join in the festive fun.

A festive buffet will be served, offering a selection of traditional Christmas treats, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Adding to the excitement, all attendees will be entered into a free festive raffle with a chance to win a seasonal prize.

Tickets are priced at £15 for under 65s and £8.50 for over 65s, available now from The Princess Theatre website.

Organisers say the event is ideal for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit with a magical evening of community cheer.