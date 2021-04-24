Around £3,000 has been raised for Burnham-On-Sea Hospital after 120 people took part in a popular sponsored beach walk on Saturday (April 24th).

The walkers strode off from Burnham seafront at staggered times through the morning, before completing one of three different lengths of walk to either Burnham lighthouse, Berrow or Brean Down.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Mike Barsby from the Ritz Social Club said: “It has been a fantastic event and we thank everyone who took part and supported the day.”

He added: “It was a great success for several reasons: because of who we were raising money for, the wonderful Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital, and also the timing of the easing of the lockdown.”

“This was the first local event after the latest lockdown and many local people were keen to get safely involved and enjoy the wonderful weather.”

All the walkers started and finished from a gazebo located outside Burnham’s Ritz Social Club where free refreshments were available with the compliments of The Ritz. Certificates of achievement were given to everyone on their return.

Bernard Spilsbury, Chairman of The Friends of Burnham Hospital, said: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who has raised money for us by taking part. We are very grateful for the support after a challenging year.”

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital is a charitable group and with the dedication of volunteers, staff members, and partners, they strive to improve the lives of everyone who needs medical help.