The harm that rural crime causes has prompted the independent charity Crimestoppers to launch a three-month campaign calling on local people in tghe Burnham-On-Sea area to speak up and pass on information about those who are responsible, 100% anonymously.

The types of rural crime affecting the area includes theft and vandalism, crop damage, arson of hay bales, hare coursing and poaching. It can also include wildlife and heritage crime.

Properties affected are often in isolated areas, which can make them easy targets for criminals looking to break-in and trespass to steal possessions.

Across the South West region, the cost of rural crime rose by 14% in 2019 to 6.6m.

This Sedgemoor campaign, which started this month, is focussing on the theft of high-value equipment and machinery and has been commissioned by the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner.

The campaign will raise awareness of rural crime via broadcast and social media. Information packs will be given out in the local community to encourage property marking, registering and anonymous reporting of suspicious incidents to Crimestoppers.

Karen MacDonald, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers in the West Country, said: “Due to the nature of smaller, rural communities being more closely-knit, there can be a reluctance for people to speak up about crime in their area for fear of intimidation, revenge or merely awkwardness. Crimestoppers promises 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts our charity, which means we are uniquely placed to help rural communities stay safe.”



“We understand that some people struggle to talk to the police. This is why our independent charity is here. We listen to people’s crime concerns, take relevant information and pass it on 100% anonymously.”

“In over 33 years, our charity has always kept its promise of anonymity, to protect your identity. Please call our freephone number 0800 555 111 at any time with your crime information, or use our simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Together, we can help to protect your community and the ones you love from harm.”

Michael Storey, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in the Rural Affairs Unit of Avon and Somerset Police, says: “The police use community intelligence to build a picture of where and when rural crime is happening, so that resources can be targeted proactively to both deter and apprehend criminals. Every report makes a difference.”

“Remember to get it marked to get it back. Please keep a comprehensive record of your property including makes, models and serial numbers. If anything is stolen, this will help items to be recovered at a later date, enabling us to reunite property with the rightful owner.”