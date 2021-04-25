Holiday parks in Brean, Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea are seeing a huge surge in so-called ‘staycation’ bookings.

With foreign travel not an option for many holidaymakers this year due to the pandemic, Somerset holidays are proving very popular – and some local holiday parks say trade has risen by up to 300% compared to April 2019.

Alan House of Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our summer bookings are looking particularly positive and, when comparing to 2019, our advance bookings for the June, July & August periods in general are 2 1/2 to 3 times greater than they were at this time in April 2019.”

“This means that some peak periods are already fully booked although we do have some availability and in particular during mid week term time periods. We expect demand to continue to be high through the autumn to October half term and beyond.”

“Furthermore, we are seeing an increasing number of enquiries for 2022 holidays and in particular for lodge and caravan holiday home ownership because once purchased guests can visit throughout the year and it offers great value for money without the uncertainty of oversees travel.”

He added: “We are currently looking to employ around 100 further staff for the next step in lockdown restrictions which are scheduled from 17th May. There’s a mixture of both part and full time roles, some particularly suited to those who can work weekends and school holiday times which are our busiest periods. ”

Jon Harris, Director at Warren Farm Holiday Centre, adds: “We are seeing a strong demand for staycation holidays, especially when our indoor facilities can open, as restrictions ease. We are looking forward to a busy summer season ahead.”

“Our main challenge this year is operating our clubhouse with social distancing, table service and extra staff needed to adhere to the Government guidelines. We have new procedures in place but are pleased to be able to offer live entertainment once again from the end of May.”

Pictured: Busy scenes in Brean and Burnham-On-Sea