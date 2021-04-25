Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to Brean on Sunday evening (April 25th) to help a lady who had suffered a fall when the sand dunes gave way beneath her.

The team was called to Brean Beach shortly before 6.30pm to assist a lady who had fallen from the top of the sand dunes to the bottom.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “A local lady had seen that the gate at the end of her garden was slightly ajar and had walked over to close it.”

“As she pulled the gate closed the loose sand gave way beneath her, throwing her off balance and caused her to fall down a narrow sandy path coming to rest on the beach below.”

“Although not badly injured, she was unable to get back to her feet and make it back up the steep loose sand.”

“The beachwarden was still on duty and called 999 requesting the Coastguard to assist her. When we arrived we quickly made friends with her adorable little dogs and then assessed if she needed any medical treatment.”

“Once this was done, we got a stretcher set up and in a matter of minutes, she was back up the top of the sand dune and then safely back in her home.”

“It was one of those accidents that just happens – a bit of loose sand created an unsteady footing and the rest was inevitable.”

“A bit of bad luck that shows that anything can happen when you least expect it but hopefully she won’t be too sore in the morning.”