Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council is calling on independent retail and service providers, and landlords of vacant premises, in Burnham town centre to apply for a new grant of up to £1,000.

The grants are being offered to encourage new and existing retail/service businesses and landlords to make permanent visual improvements to their shop fronts, including vacant premises.

There is no requirement for the applicant to provide match funding, but applicants are encouraged to provide funding where they can.

It comes as the Town Council has received £30,000 from Sedgemoor District Council’s Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership to offer the shop front grants in connection with the Burnham Evolution Plan.

The grant will be awarded to applicants who meet the criteria in eligible areas of Burnham-On-Sea town centre (including adjacent feeder streets) including High Street, Victoria Street, College Street, Regent Street, Cross Street, Adam Street, Pier Street, Abingdon Street, and The Esplanade.

Improvements to external decorations will be considered according to the policies laid down in the Neighbourhood Plan, which is available here.

The Town Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham’s independent traders are the lifeblood of our town and we are grateful to the Hinkley Tourism Action Partnership and Sedgemoor District council for giving us this opportunity to support our shops and brighten up our high street.”

For more information and an application form, send an email marked ‘business support grants’ to: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk