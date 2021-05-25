Burnham-On-Sea Police are trying to trace a motorbike and three bikes after they were stolen from a garage in Highbridge.

“The burglary is believed to have happened between 11pm on Sunday 16 May and 6.30am the following morning in Old Burnham Road,” says a Police spokesman.

“The items are described as a Red and white Beta 200RR off-road motorcycle; a Grey Trek Remedy push bike; a Green Giant Electric Mountain Bike; and a Black specialised Rockhopper bike.”

“Since the incident was reported, extra night-time reassurance patrols have been conducted.”

“Anyone who saw what happened or has seen them for sale is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221107330. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”