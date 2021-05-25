A Crufts-winning Burnham-On-Sea dog and his owner are set to take on a 5km fundraising walk today (Wednesday) for a special cause.

Vanessa Holbrow, known as Ness, and her re-homed Border Terrier, Sir Jack Spratticus, won the Crufts Friends for Life award in 2018, as we reported here.

Now, Jack and Ness are taking part in a 5km ‘Walky Talky’ for the charity Rethink.

Setting off from Berrow, they will be joined by Rev Jo Healey from St Mary’s Church in Berrow who is also supporting then by walking the 5km.

Ness says: “We want to do our bit to try and help raise money to support people like myself severely affected by mental illness.”

“If anyone would like to support Rethink our Just Giving page is here.”