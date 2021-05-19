The big top has gone up in Brent Knoll where a fun-filled circus is set to open over from next week in time for the half-term school holiday.

Circus Funtasia is at Sanders Garden Centre and will be holding shows from Thursday, May 27th through to Sunday, June 6th.

Combining the artistry of a West End spectacular with circus magic, the Covid-safe production will continue on its summer tour to Yate, Clevedon, Exmouth and Falmouth, finishing at Helston in August.

Circus Funtasia says: “Our world-class artistes will shatter your belief in reality in this phenomenal live show and prove that circus isn’t just for kids!”

“Hosted by female ringmistress Tracy, witness some amazing feats, hear the roar of motorbike engines in The Globe, feel the heat of fire-breathers’ flames, see stunning aerialists and the breath-taking performance on the Wheel of Death, dance to the beat of the Argentinian Bolas, and laugh out loud at our award-winning comedian.”

Shows will take place at the following times:

Thursday, May 27th – 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Friday, May 28th – 5pm to 6.45pm and 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Saturday, May 29th – 2pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 6.45pm

Sunday, May 30th – 2pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 6.45pm

Monday, May 31st – 2pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 6.45pm

Tuesday, June 1th – 5pm to 6.45pm and 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Wednesday, June 2nd – 5pm to 6.45pm and 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Thursday, June 3rd – 5pm to 6.45pm and 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Friday, June 4th – 5pm to 6.45pm and 7.30pm to 9.15pm

Saturday, June 5th – 2pm to 3.45pm and 5pm to 6.45pm

Sunday, June 6th – 2pm to 3.45pm

Tickets will cost £8 on the first day (May 27th) and then will be £12 for tiered seating and £15 for ringside seating thereafter.

More details can be found at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or by calling 07706 168507, mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com.