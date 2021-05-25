Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in a property in the village of Mark on Tuesday (May 25th) which left a bedroom completed destroyed.

Two fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and one from Bridgwater attended the incident on The Causeway in Mark.

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns during the incident.

“On arrival, crews confirmed the property to be fully smoke logged and crews set to work with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and two main jets,” says a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.

“By 11.30am, there were four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. By 11.39am, fire crews requested an ambulance for a woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation and minor burns.”

“By 11.48am, an ambulance was attending to and assessing the casualty. And the fire was extinguished and natural ventilation of the property was taking place.”

“The property has sustained 100 per cent fire damage to the bedroom where the fire originated, 100 per cent smoke damage to the remainder of the property.”

“The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Pictured: The scene in Mark (Photos: Burnham Fire Station)